Clorox -3% after lowering guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) trades lower after slight misses with its FQ3 report and slicing at the top end of its guidance range.

Sales were up 2% and gross margin improved 60 bps to 43.4% of sales during the quarter vs. 43.3% consensus. Gross margin expansion was driven primarily by the benefits of price increases and cost savings, partially offset by higher manufacturing and logistics costs.

"Overall, we executed well against our key strategic priorities in the third quarter, including robust innovation, industry-leading consumer engagement online and cost-justified pricing," says Clorox CEO Benno Dorer.

Looking ahead, the consumer products seller expects full-year sales growth of 2% to 3% vs. +2% to +4% prior range and +3.1% consensus. Full-year EPS of $6.25 to $6.35 is anticipated vs. $6.20 to $6.45 prior and $6.31 consensus.