Nanometrics reports mixed Q1, gains bull

D.A. Davidson upgrades Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from Neutral to Buy and raises the PT from $32 to $40, implying a 34% upside. The firm cites valuation and improving fundamentals heading into the second half of the year.

Yesterday, NANO reported mixed Q1 results that beat revenue estimates and missed on EPS. Q2 guidance missed consensus at the midpoints with revenue of $61M to $69M (estimate: $65.98M) and EPS of $0.13 to $0.28 (estimate: $0.23).

Nanometrics shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $29.84.

Previously: Nanometrics misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 30)