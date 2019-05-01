Alnylam advancing global commercialization of Onpattro

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that it has completed value-based agreements with 10 commercial payers in the U.S. for ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults, adding that more than 90% of U.S. lives now have access to the medication.

In Europe, the product is now available in Germany, France, Austria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden. Pricing and reimbursement talks are progressing in an number of other countries, including the UK, Spain, Portugal and Ireland.