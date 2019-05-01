Carlyle Group AUM of $221.5B rises 2% from Q4

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q1 after-tax distributable earnings of $87.8M, or 25 cents per unit on an after-tax basis, compares with $125.3M, or 36 cents per-share in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management of $221.5B increased 2% from $216.5B in Q4, with corporate private equity AUM rising 4% to $84.3B, global credit AUM increasing 3% to $45.6B, and real assets up 1% to $46.2B; investment solutions AUM fell 1% to $45.4B.

CG rises 0.2% in premarket trading.

Fee-earning assets under management of $159.6B were roughly flat with Q4 2018 and up 27% from a year ago.

$6.9B in capital raised in Q1 and $32.3B raised over the last 12 months.

Q1 total revenue of $1.09B jumped from $702.8M in the year-ago quarter; fund management fees of $353.4M rose from $264.5M; investment income, including performance allocations, rose to $650.9M from $362.2M.

Net accrued performance revenue of $1.8B as of Q1, up 2% over the last 12 months.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

