Johnson Controls +4% on guidance raise

Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.32, up 23% versus the prior year period.

Sales of $5.8B increased 3% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impacts of M&A and foreign currency, sales grew 6% organically.

In connection with the sale of the Power Solutions business to Brookfield Business Partners, the company announced today that it plans to launch a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer in the coming days for up to $4B of its ordinary shares with a price range between $36.00 and $40.00 per share. The firm also announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $1.5B in aggregate principal amount of certain of its outstanding notes.

Johnson Controls further increased fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance to $1.85 to $1.95, representing a year-over-year increase of 16% to 23%.

JCI +4% premarket

FQ2 results