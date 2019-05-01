More on Sensata Technologies Q1 results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue growth of 0.8% in Q1.

Performance Sensing net revenue fell 3.4% to $640.03M.

Sensing Solutions net revenue up 3.1% to $230.47M.

Europe revenues comprised of 29.4% of total revenues.

Americas revenues comprised of 43.1% of total revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate down 30 bps to 21.7%.

The Company repurchased 3M ordinary shares for total consideration of ~$150M during thequarter.

Q2 Guidance: Organic revenue: -1% to +2%; Net revenue: $890M to $914M; Adjusted net income: $150M to $156M; Adjusted EPS: $0.92 to $0.96; Diluted share count: 163.3M.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic revenue: ~+1% to +4%; Net revenue: $3.54B to $3.64B; Adjusted EBIT: $846M to $874M; Adjusted net income: $632M to $658M; Adjusted EPS: $3.87 to $4.03; Diluted share count: 162.8M.

ST -0.80% premarket.

