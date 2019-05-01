Volume falls at Molson Coors

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) slips in early trading after missing on both lines of its Q1 report.

Worldwide brand volume of 18.2M hectoliters was down 4.7% during the quarter, while financial volume of 20.1M hectoliters was off 3.4%.

Underlying EBITDA was reported at $2.30B to fall short of the consensus expectation of $2.33B.

Looking ahead, Molson sees underlying free cash flow of $1.4B (plus or minus 10%) and capital expenditures of $700M (plus or minus 10%).

TAP -0.64% premarket to $63.78 vs. a 53-week trading range of $54.17 to $71.04.

Previously: Molson Coors Brewing misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 1)