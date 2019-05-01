Garmin beats Q1 with Aviation, Marine strength

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) beats Q1 estimates with 8% Y/Y revenue growth. FY19 guidance is reaffirmed with revenue at $3.5B (consensus: $3.53B) and EPS of $3.70 (consensus: $3.75).

Revenue breakdown: Outdoor, $154.1M (consensus:$158.5M; +7% Y/Y); Aviation, $170.8M (consensus: $161.6M; +17% Y/Y); Marine, $134M (consensus: $125.8M; +18% Y/Y); Fitness, $180.3M (consensus: $170.7M; +9%); Auto, $127M (consensus: $114.7M; -10% Y/Y).

Gross margin was 59% versus the 60.5% estimate, and operating margin came in at 19.8% compared to the 20.5% consensus.

Earnings call starts at 10:30 ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Garmin beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 1)