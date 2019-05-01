CVS Health up 6% on Q1 beat; raised non-GAAP EPS guidance

CVS Health (CVS) Q1 results: Revenues: $61,646M (+34.8%); Pharmacy Services: $33,558M (+3.1%); Retail/LTC: $21,115M (+3.3%); Health Care Benefits: $17,870M.
Net Income: $1,427M (+43.0%); EPS: $1.09 (+11.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $2,105M (+40.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.62 (+9.5%); CF Ops: $1,948M (-17.3%).
2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $4.90 - 5.05 from $4.88 - 5.08; Non-GAAP EPS: $6.75 - 6.90 from $6.68 - 6.88; CF Ops: $9.8B - 10.3B (unch).
Q2 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $1.20 - 1.24; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.68 - 1.72.
Shares are up 6% premarket.
