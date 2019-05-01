Harris +5% on double-digit revenue growth, record EPS

Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased 30% to $2.11.

Revenue by segment: Communication Systems +19%; Electronic Systems, +7%; Space and Intelligence Systems +7%.

"We achieved double-digit EPS growth for the sixth consecutive quarter driven by our highest organic revenue growth and margin in the past eight years," said CEO William Brown.

Raised guidance for fiscal 2019: EPS from continuing operations of $8.15 (from $7.90-$8.00), and revenue of ~$6.72B, up ~9% from fiscal 2018 (increased from previous guidance of up 8-8.5%).

HRS +4.8% premarket

FQ3 results