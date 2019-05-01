Nu Skin +19% after strong earnings, upgrade

Nu Skins (NYSE:NUS) soars after Q1 EPS tops even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

The company's revenue in Mainland China was also ahead of expectations ($209M vs. $193M consensus).

Operating margin was reported by Nu Skin at 11.0% of sales vs. 9.6% a year ago and 10.6% consensus.

On Wall Street, Deutsche Bank came in this morning with an upgrade on Nu Skin to Buy from Hold and price target of $73 (+40% upside).

Shares of Nu Skin are up 18.93% premarket to $60.50.

Previously: Nu Skin beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 30)