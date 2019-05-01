Sirius Minerals secures JP Morgan backing to build one of the largest fertilizer mine in the UK

London listed Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) has signed up JPMorgan to provide financing of up to $3.8B in the form of bonds and credit to build Woodsmith polyhalite mine in North Yorkshire and commence operations in by 2021.

JP Morgan is underwriting a $400M share placement, at 15p to 18p per share; it will also provide a $2.5B revolving credit, or overdraft facility, which JPMorgan plans to syndicate to other lenders.

Along with the share placing, Sirius also expects to raise $400M from the sale of underwritten convertible bonds, as well as $500M of senior debt.

Woodsmith will generate an initial 10M tons per year of polyhalite, and is expected to double once running at full tilt, estimated to be by 2024.