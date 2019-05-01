Fannie Mae to sweep $2.4B to Treasury

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) expects to pay a $2.4B dividend to the U.S. Treasury by June 30, down from the $3.2B from Q4's sweep.

Q1 net income of $2.36B compares with $3.23B in Q4 2018, driven primarily be lower credit-related income, an increase in fair value losses, and lower net interest income during the quarter.

In the year-ago quarter, net income was $4.26B.

Q1 net interest income of $4.73B fell from $4.97B in Q4 and $5.23B in Q1 2018; Q/Q decline results from lower amortization income from the company's guaranty book of business driven by lower mortgage prepayment activity in Q1 2019 due to a higher prevailing interest rate environment at the end of 2018.

Q1 net fair value losses of $831M compares with $539M in Q4 and $1.0B net fair value gain in Q1 2018.

