U.S. Silica cites improved sand volume, pricing in smaller than expected loss

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) +6% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and a 2.6% Y/Y rise in revenues to $378M amid a resurgence in volume and pricing for Northern White sand in the quarter.
SLCA says it sold 4.83M tons of sand during Q1, up 4% from the 4.63M tons in Q4 and 17% higher than in the year-ago quarter.
SLCA says its SandBox unit, which provides transportation and storage facilities for proppant used in fracking, saw a 55% increase in loads delivered.
The company expects oil and gas sand volumes will grow in the low- to mid-single digits sequentially, driven by the continued ramp in West Texas volumes and the reactivation of some of its Northern White sand capacity.
