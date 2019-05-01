Stealth Bio's elamipretide shows positive action in early-stage AMD study

Results from an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Stealth BioTherapeutics' (NASDAQ:MITO) elamipretide in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at ARVO in Vancouver.

Treated patients with non-central geographic atrophy (n=15) showed a mean increase in low-luminance visual acuity (clarity of vision in low light) of 5.4 letters (+/- 7.9) (p=0.025) and best-corrected visual acuity (best distance vision with glasses or contact lenses) of 4.6 letters (+/- 5.1) (p=0.003). A significant improvement in low-luminance smallest line read correctly, corresponding to a gain of five lines on an eye chart, was also observed.

Treated patients with high-risk drusen (n=19) (fatty deposits under the retina that can lead to vision loss) experienced substantial improvements in best corrected visual acuity, low-luminance visual acuity, reading acuity and patient-reported outcomes.

Data from the open-label extension phase of the Phase 2 ReSIGHT study in patients with Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) with a specific genetic mutation failed to demonstrate an improvement in best-corrected visual acuity compared to placebo in the double-blind portion of the study but more significant treatment effects were observed after at least 84 weeks of treatment with elamipretide topical ophthalmic solution.

In the U.S., elamipretide has Fast Track status for dry AMD and LHON and Orphan Drug status for LHON.