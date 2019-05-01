Macau investors shrug off down month

Union Gaming looks ahead to May after gross gaming revenue in Macau fell an in-line 8% in April.

"For May we are forecasting flat GGR with the expectation that the historically VIP-centric Golden Week holiday should provide a slight (albeit likely temporary) boost to that segment while mass maintains its growth in the teens or better," writes analyst Grant Govertsen.

Macau-related stocks are holding up fine in the premarket session, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and MMG Resorts (NYSE:MGM) flat, while small gains are showing for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

