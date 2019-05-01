FDA rejects Heron's application for pain med HTX-011; shares down 1% premarket

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has received a CRL from the FDA regarding its marketing application for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain.

The CRL cited the need for more Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data and other nonclinical information. No clinical or safety issue were identified.

The company intends to address the matter as soon as possible.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the situation.

HTX-011 is a long-acting, extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine combined with the anti-inflammatory agent meloxicam.