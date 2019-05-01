Apple gets target boosts on upside outlook

Analysts were positive on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q2 print with a surprise upside guidance, driven by Services and recovering iPhone sales in the later weeks thanks to incentives and price cuts.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and lifts the PT from $234 to $240 with analyst Katy Huberty noting, as she did in the earnings call, that the Q3 outlook calls for an 8% Q/Q revenue decline compared to the historical seasonality of a 13% to 15% drop and the -11% consensus.

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating and raises from $201 to $230 noting that while it expects limited excitement around this year's iPhones, Services will carry investors until the 5G anticipation starts to build, which could start happening in H2 CY19.