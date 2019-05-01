Atlas Air sets in-line revenue guidance

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) reports adjusted EBITA rose 29% Y/Y to $121M in Q1 vs. $111M consensus.

The company says volume was up 16% to 77,061 block hours during the quarter.

Full-year revenue of $3.0B is anticipated, level with the consensus estimate.

Atlas Air's outlook: "We continue to expect solid full-year business and earnings growth in 2019. Global economic activity and airfreight demand, supported by ongoing faster growth in express and e-commerce, are expected to continue to expand at a modest pace, while airfreight tonnage continues to grow from record levels."

Shares of AAWW are inactive in the premarket session.

