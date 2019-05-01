Meritor rallies after EBITDA shines

Shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) jump 7.30% in premarket action after the company comfortably slides past FQ2 estimates on revenue growth of 8%.

Meritor's adjusted EBITDA rose 14% Y/Y to $139M during the quarter vs. $131M consensus. The company says the higher adjusted EBITDA tally was driven primarily by conversion on higher revenue, partially offset by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against most currencies.

Looking ahead, Meritor expects full-year revenue of $4.4B vs. $.35B consensus and EPS of ~$3.50 vs. $3.39 consensus.

