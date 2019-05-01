American Battery Metals to acquire controlling majority stake E.U. Energy

American Battery Metals (OTCQB:FDVXF) entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 90% interest in E.U. Energy and its 100%-owned Viken project in Sweden.

American Battery Metals has to issue 20M shares for 90% stake, and E.U. Energy has the right to nominate one member to the board.

Michael Mulberry, President & CEO of American Battery Metals said "This transaction represents a significant milestone for ABM as the Viken is one of the largest, development-stage, vanadium projects globally with the potential for substantial by-product metal production,".