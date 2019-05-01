Chimera Investment preferred issue helps build portfolio in Q1

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q1 core EPS of 57 cents, a penny shy of the average analyst estimate, slips from 58 cents in both Q4 2018 and Q1 2018.

Chimera slips 0.2% in premarket trading.

Issuing $200M of series D preferred stock in the quarter, allowed "us to grow our investment portfolio and lower the company's overall cost of capital," said CEO and President Matthew Lambiase.

Q1 net interest income of $147.4M was almost even with $147.9M in the year-ago quarter; economic net interest income of $151.3M compares with $153.6M in Q4 2018 and $145.4M in Q1 2018.

Total portfolio net interest margin of 2.4%, with agency portfolio NIM at 1.2% and residential mortgage credit portfolio NIM at 3.4%.

Average interest-earning assets balance of $25.4B increased from $19.2B a year ago; average interest-bearing liabilities balance at $22.9B vs. $16.6B a year earlier.

Q1 core earnings/average common equity of 13.61% fell from 13.72% in Q4 and 14.03% in Q1 2018.

