Enterprise Products' DCF jumped 18% to record $1.6B in Q1

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +1% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings but sharply lower than forecast revenues of $8.54B.

EPD says Q1 distributable cash flow jumped 18% Y/Y to a record $1.6B and provided 1.7x coverage; adjusted EBITDA rose 17% Y/Y to $1.63B.

Q1 gross operating margin gained 35% Y/Y to $2.1B compared to $1.6B in the year-ago quarter, despite the impact to marine terminal activities from the temporary closure of the Houston Ship Channel during the quarter.

For 2019, EPD expects $3.4B-$3.8B in growth capital spending and ~$350M for sustaining capital expenditures, and it expects to receive $625M in cash contributions from non-controlling interests associated with ownership interests in the Shin Oak NGL pipeline and ethylene marine terminal.