National Retail Properties Q1 FFO in-line, repeats 2019 guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Q1 core FFO per share of 67 cents comes in-line with the consensus estimate and is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $163.7M, beating the average analyst estimate of $161.3M, increased from $152.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Repeats 2019 earnings guidance for core FFO per share of $2.71-$2.76.

Q1 portfolio occupancy of 98.2% at March 31, 2019 slipped from 99.2% at March 31, 2018.

