Roth sees 2020 ramp for Energous

Roth analyst William Gibson comments on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) pushing its commercialization beyond earlier expectations, saying it's “a question of when, not if, royalties from sales of the company’s WattUp wireless charging technology begin to ramp, the start is likely a 2020 event and not the second half of 2019."

Gibson expects the company to turn cash flow positive in Q3, but the timing drops his PT from $18.10 to $12.70 with a Buy rating.

Energous shares are down 2% pre-market to $4.97.

Previously: Energous -7% on mixed Q1; expects increasing sales (April 30)