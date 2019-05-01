Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) +2.4% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings but a 7% Y/Y decline in revenues to a lower than forecast $629M.

Q1 distributable cash flow jumped 23% Y/Y to a record $318M, and MMP raises its annual DCF guidance by $40M to $1.18B for 2019, or coverage of ~1.27x.

MMP forecasts Q2 EPS of $1.13 vs. $0.97 analyst consensus estimate, and FY 2019 EPS of $4.05 vs. $4.03 consensus.

MMP reiterates its goal of increasing annual cash distributions by ~5% for 2019 and targeting distribution coverage of at least 1.2x for the foreseeable future.