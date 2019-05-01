Lower Q1 volatility subdues CME Q1 clearing, transaction fees

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) slips 1.2% in premarket trading after Q1 revenue of $1.18B falls short of the $1.19B consensus estimate.

Compares with $1.11B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.62, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.60, fell from $1.86 a year ago.

Q1 average daily volume of 18.6M contracts, its third-highest quarter eve, declined from 20.8M in Q4 2018 and from a record 22.2M in Q1 2018.

Q1 clearing and transaction fees revenue of $952.6M compares with $973.6M a year ago; average rate per contract of $0.713 increased from $0.697 in Q4 and $0.706 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 market data revenue of $130.1M increased from $94.9M a year earlier.

