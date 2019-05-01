Lexicon Pharma down 4% on Q1 result

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q1 results: Revenues: $9.2M (-63.8%); Net product revenue: $6.7M (+21.8%); Collaborative agreements: $2.4M (-87.9%); Royalties and other revenue: $0.04M (-50.0%).

Net Loss: ($21.8M) (+47.8%); Loss Per Share: ($0.21) (+47.5%); Quick Assets: $133.1M (-16.9%).

Anticipated Near-Term Milestones: June, September 2019 – Presentation of new analyses from studies of sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes at the annual ADA and EASD meetings.

2H – Topline Phase 1b data for LX9211.

2019 – Topline results from core Phase 3 studies for sotagliflozin in type 2 diabetes.

2019 – Completion of patient enrollment of the initial safety cohort in Phase 2 study for telotristat ethyl in biliary tract cancer.

Shares are down 4% premarket.

