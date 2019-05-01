Mattel +9% after new Pixar deal

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) rallies after announcing the expansion of the company's global licensing agreement with Disney (NYSE:DIS) to cover Pixar Animation Studios' film properties.

The new agreement with Disney includes upcoming 2020 movie releases such as Onward and older titles like Coco, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc. and The Incredibles.

Mattel's licensing rights in North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand include a wide variety of Pixar products, such as action figures, miniature and novelty figures, plush and playsets available beginning in May 2020.

MAT +8.70% premarket to $13.24. DIS +0.40% to $137.40.

Source: Press Release