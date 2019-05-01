Morgan Stanley sees Q1 improvement for Tableau

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh expects the Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) results should benefit from the healthier spending environment and outperform the Q4 "aberration."

Singh cites checks showing better spending and the easier comps this quarter.

The Q4 print "was impacted by a weaker spending environment given macro concerns at the time that caused delays in deal signings in key verticals such as retail, financial services and industrials."

DATA reports earnings tomorrow. Consensus estimates have revenue at $287.24M and a loss per share of $0.01.