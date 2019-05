Earnings movers dominate premarket gainers

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) +22% on Q1 earnings.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) +18% on Q1 earnings.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +17% on Q1 earnings.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) +14% as FDA rejects of Heron Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HRTX) marketing application for postoperative pain candidate HTX-011.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) +11% on Q1 earnings.

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) +10% on signing agreement with Lamellar Biomedical.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) +9% on Q1 earnings.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) +9% on presenting of 36-month efficacy and safety data supporting the Company's YUTIQ.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +8% .

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) +7% on Q1 earnings.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) +6% on Q1 earnings.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) +6% after new Pixar deal.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +5% on Q1 earnings.