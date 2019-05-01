MGP Ingredients down 9.6% post Q1 results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) reports Distillery Products segment sales rose 0.3% to $74.6M in Q1, primarily driven by an 8.3% increase in sales of white goods within premium beverage alcohol and a 5.7% increase in sales of industrial alcohol.

Ingredient Solutions segment sales increased 6.9% to $14.5M.

Gross margin rate declined 280 bps to 18.7%.

Operating margin rate fell 220 bps to 9.6%.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: mid-single-digit percentage growth; Gross margin rate: increase modestly; Operating income: growth of 15% to 20% off of the higher than expected 2018 results; Tax rate: ~21%; EPS: $2.55 to $2.65; Share count: ~$117M.

MGPI -9.57% premarket.

