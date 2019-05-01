Freddie Mac sees $1.7B sweep to Treasury

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) expects to pay $1.7B dividend to the U.S. Treasury by June 2019.

Q1 net income of $1.41B increases from $1.10B in Q4 2018 and falls from $2.93B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $3.15B rises from $2.74B in Q4 and $3.02B in Q1 2018; net interest yield of 0.61% improves from 0.54% in Q4 and 0.60% in Q1 2018.

Q1 single-family guarantee segment new business activity of $70B, down 9% vs. Q4 2018 as home purchase volume fell 16% while refinance volume rose 9%.

Q1 multifamily new business activity of $13B, fell 57% from Q4 and on par with prior year; outstanding purchase commitments increased 11% to $21B.

