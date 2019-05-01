EyePoint's Yutiq shows long-term effect in uveitis; shares ahead 9% premarket

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is up 9% premarket on increased volume on the heels of positive long-term data on YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg three-year micro-insert for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The results were presented at ARVO in Vancouver.

36-month follow-up data in a Phase 3 study showed a uveitis recurrence rate of 56.3% for YUTIQ compared to 92.9% for sham (placebo). The safety profile at month 36 was similar to month 24 results. Also, the procedure rate to treat glaucoma was comparable between the YUTIQ group and sham group.

The FDA approved the product in October 2018.