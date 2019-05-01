Philip Morris International +1% after guidance update

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) says it's off to a promising start in 2019. "Positive momentum for our combustible tobacco and smoke-free product portfolios drove total volume and share growth in the first quarter," notes the company.

PM on capital allocation: "Regarding shareholder returns, dividends remain the primary use of our operating cash flow after capital expenditures... we are committed to generously rewarding our shareholders over time."

The company reaffirms its prior full-year EPS guidance of at least $4.87. The guidance includes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately $0.14 per share. Adjusted EPS of $5.09 is anticipated or $5.23 on a currency-adjusted basis vs. $5.18 consensus.

PM +0.98% premarket to $87.41.

