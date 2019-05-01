Gambia signs oil exploration deal with BP

BP has won a license to explore for oil and gas off Gambia's coast, the government says, although another producer says it owns the rights to the same license.

BP was awarded the license to the A1 block, one of two licenses the Gambian government stripped from Norwegian-listed African Petroleum in 2017, saying the licenses had expired and that the company had failed to meet contractual obligations.

African Petroleum disputed the decision and launched arbitration proceedings at the U.S.-based International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes; no resolution has been announced in the case.

BP’s VP for Africa New Ventures reportedly said the project would begin with an environmental impact assessment, followed by two years of drilling, exploration and development of an initial well.