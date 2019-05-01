Take-Two +2.6% as Cowen lifts to Outperform

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 2.6% out of today's open alongside a boost at Cowen, to Outperform from Market Perform.

Analyst Doug Creutz points to gaming stocks' tendency to outperform the market from May to August and says TTWO is "the best vehicle to play the historical tailwind that has benefited group shares leading up to new console launches." Growth prospects don't look great, he says, but it's hard to find a "slam-dunk" buy case in the whole group, he adds. (h/t Bloomberg)