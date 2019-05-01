Physicians Realty Q1 FFO misses; reports 10-year lease on El Paso facility

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC +0.2% ) Q1 normalized FFO per share of 25 cents, a penny shy of the consensus estimate, compares with 26 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Announces execution of 10-year lease at recently vacated El Paso Specialty Facility in El Paso, TX.

Q1 revenue of $105.4M, similar to Q1 2018, exceeds the consensus estimate of $104.3M.

Q1 same-store cash net operating income growth of 1.5% Y/Y.

As of March 31, 2019 the portfolio was 95% leased.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAre $66.9M vs. $68.9M a year ago.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

