Stocks start modestly higher on Apple earnings

Stocks edge higher at the open, with a boost from Apple's positive earnings report while investors await the Fed's latest policy decision at 2 p.m. ET; S&P +0.1%, Dow +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.3%.
Nearly all major markets in Europe and Asia are closed for the May Day holiday; U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%.
In the U.S., Apple (+5.5%) topped Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines and provided upbeat guidance for its current quarter, while reports from CVS Health (+3.9%), Advanced Micro (+2.9%) and others also contribute to the morning's positive bias.
Apple is providing a boost to the information technology (+0.8%), which leads the early S&P sector standings, while the utilities (-0.4%) and health care (-0.4%) groups underperform the broader market.
ADP's report showed private sector payrolls in the U.S. rising 275K in April, well above expectations of ~170K; official government data will be released Friday.
U.S. Treasury prices are steady, with the two-year yield flat at 2.27% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.50%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.43.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.1% to $63.82/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox