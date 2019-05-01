Stocks start modestly higher on Apple earnings

Stocks edge higher at the open, with a boost from Apple's positive earnings report while investors await the Fed's latest policy decision at 2 p.m. ET; S&P +0.1% , Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Nearly all major markets in Europe and Asia are closed for the May Day holiday; U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% .

In the U.S., Apple ( +5.5% ) topped Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines and provided upbeat guidance for its current quarter, while reports from CVS Health ( +3.9% ), Advanced Micro ( +2.9% ) and others also contribute to the morning's positive bias.

Apple is providing a boost to the information technology ( +0.8% ), which leads the early S&P sector standings, while the utilities ( -0.4% ) and health care ( -0.4 %) groups underperform the broader market.

ADP's report showed private sector payrolls in the U.S. rising 275K in April, well above expectations of ~170K; official government data will be released Friday.

U.S. Treasury prices are steady, with the two-year yield flat at 2.27% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.50%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.43.