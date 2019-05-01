Checkpoint up 5% on positive cosibelimab data

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing Checkpoint Therapeutics' (CKPT +5% ) lead immuno-oncology candidate cosibelimab (formerly CK-301) showed a treatment effect.

65 patients with various cancers received cosibelimab. 42 remain on treatment. In 36 evaluable patients, the overall response rate was 28% (n=10/36) with a disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) of 75% (n=27/36).

The response rate in first-line lung cancer (in patients with at least 50% PD-L1 expression) was 42% (n=5/12) with a DCR of 83% (n=10/12). The response rates in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) and melanoma were 43% and 14%, respectively.

On the safety front, cosibelimab was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. The rate of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) was 49% (n=32/65), the most common being rash (14%) and fatigue (9%). Serious (Grade 3) TRAEs occurred in 8% of patients (n=5/65), including anemia, hypertension, asthenia (physical weakness) and hyponatremia (low blood sodium).