Checkpoint up 5% on positive cosibelimab data

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing Checkpoint Therapeutics' (CKPT +5%) lead immuno-oncology candidate cosibelimab (formerly CK-301) showed a treatment effect.
65 patients with various cancers received cosibelimab. 42 remain on treatment. In 36 evaluable patients, the overall response rate was 28% (n=10/36) with a disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) of 75% (n=27/36).
The response rate in first-line lung cancer (in patients with at least 50% PD-L1 expression) was 42% (n=5/12) with a DCR of 83% (n=10/12). The response rates in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) and melanoma were 43% and 14%, respectively.
On the safety front, cosibelimab was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. The rate of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) was 49% (n=32/65), the most common being rash (14%) and fatigue (9%). Serious (Grade 3) TRAEs occurred in 8% of patients (n=5/65), including anemia, hypertension, asthenia (physical weakness) and hyponatremia (low blood sodium).
Cosibelimab is a fully-human monoclonal IgG1 antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-L1 and PD-1 and certain receptors called B7.1 by binding to PD-L1. The company says it differs from currently marketed PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (e.g., Merck's (MRK +0.1%) Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.9%) Opdivo) by virtue of a half-life that supports >99% tumor target occupancy and a tail region of the antibody (called the fragment crystallizable or Fc region) that is capable of inducing an antibody-specific antitumor response for potentially better efficacy in certain cancers. Development is ongoing.
