Zendesk gets target boosts after Q1 beats

Wedbush raises its Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) target from $93 to $95 and stays at Outperform seeing continuing upside next year with momentum from “international acceleration and enterprise deals in 2Q."

Analyst Steve Koenig “would accumulate on pullbacks."

Cowen lifts its ZEN target by $10 to $98 citing the solid Q1 billings growth, better 2019 revenue forecast, and the potential for the new omnichannel suite service to improve the SMB and Enterprise businesses.

ZEN shares are down 4.5% to $83.81.

