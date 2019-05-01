Weatherford proposes 1-for-20 reverse split in bid to stay on NYSE

Weatherford International (WFT -9.1% ) is asking shareholders to vote for a reverse stock split that it hopes will prevent the NYSE from delisting the struggling company.

Under the proposed 1-for-20 ratio, the ~1B outstanding WFT shares would be reduced to slightly more than 50M shares.

WFT's board yesterday released ballots for a June 25 annual shareholders meeting, and one of the agenda items is a reverse split.

WFT has been trading below $1/share since Nov. 13, and the NYSE issued a delisting warning in December that gave the company six months to improve its stock performance.

The company has not made a profit since Q3 2014 and posted a FY 2018 $2.8B loss on $5.7B of revenue.