Weatherford proposes 1-for-20 reverse split in bid to stay on NYSE

Weatherford International (WFT -9.1%) is asking shareholders to vote for a reverse stock split that it hopes will prevent the NYSE from delisting the struggling company.
Under the proposed 1-for-20 ratio, the ~1B outstanding WFT shares would be reduced to slightly more than 50M shares.
WFT's board yesterday released ballots for a June 25 annual shareholders meeting, and one of the agenda items is a reverse split.
WFT has been trading below $1/share since Nov. 13, and the NYSE issued a delisting warning in December that gave the company six months to improve its stock performance.
The company has not made a profit since Q3 2014 and posted a FY 2018 $2.8B loss on $5.7B of revenue.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox