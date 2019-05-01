CLDT +1.1% after FY2019 FFO guidance boost

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +1.1% ) sees FY2019 adjusted FFO per share of $1.80-$1.90, up from $1.78-$1.88 range issued in February, and compares with consensus estimate of $1.86.

Sees Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 58 cents-61 cents vs. consensus of 58 cents.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 34 cents, a penny over the average analyst estimate of 33 cents, compares with 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 RevPAR of $120 fell from $122 a year ago; notes strong revPAR growth in some of CLDT's top markets, especially its California markets.

Q1 hotel EBITDA margin of 35.3% narrowed from 36.3% in Q1 2018.

Previously: Chatham Lodging Trust beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 1)