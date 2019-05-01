Liberty Oilfield Services +16% on better than expected Q1 results

Liberty Oilfield Services jumps (LBRT +16% ) as the company says that despite facing a challenging market, Q1 sales increased 13.% to $535.1M, topping Street forecasts.

During the quarter, the company activated new Tier 4 frac fleet, taking the active fleet count to 23 up from 21, average active fleets increased from 19.9 to 22.3

Gross margin declines marginally by 40bps to 19.8%; operating margin is down ~50bps to 8.3%.

Reports adjusted EBITDA of $85M and annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet of $15.4M

The company anticipates pricing to potentially improve later in 2019, on account of balanced supply of active frac equipment balances with demand.

