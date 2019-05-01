EU belittles U.S. claims at WTO Airbus hearing

An EU trade lawyer fired withering put-downs at U.S. claims for damages due to subsidies for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.2% ) in a recording of a dispute hearing made available by the World Trade Organization.

He described some U.S. claims in the case as “frankly childish” and said some of the data appeared to have been provided Boeing.

Following almost 15 years of litigation at the WTO, both planemakers were found to have received illegal subsidies. Each side now wants to gain the upper hand by winning the right to trade sanctions to compensate for economic damage.