SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) - $0.1738. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.24%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) - $0.0269. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.85%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) - $0.0116. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) - $0.1006. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.63%.

SPDR BofA Merrill Lynch Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) - $0.1306. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.75%.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) - $0.0684. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.66%.

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) - $0.0847. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.13%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) - $0.1129. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.39%.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (NYSE:EMTL) - $0.1834. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.40%.

Payable May 07; for shareholders of record May 02; ex-div May 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Apr 29.

