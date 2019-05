SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) - $0.0756. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.97%.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) - $0.1983. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.92%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) - $0.0188. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.31%.

SPDR Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) - $0.2351. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.40%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) - $0.1089. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.30%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) - $0.1707. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.70%.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) - $0.0741. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.00%.

Payable May 07; for shareholders of record May 02; ex-div May 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Apr 29.

Press Release