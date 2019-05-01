Brookfield Business Q1 helped by real estate, construction gains

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU -0.3% ) Q1 FFO per limited partnership unit of $1.59 increased from $1.07, driven by higher contributions from its real estate services business and construction services business.

Q1 Infrastructure Services FFO jumped to $102M from $22M in the year-ago quarter, while Business Services FFO increased to $32M from $17M.

Q1 Industrials FFO of $81M fell from $114M a year ago, reflecting the company's reduced interest in GrafTech -- to 27% from 34%.

Q1 revenue of $9.20B, missing the consensus estimate of $10.2B, rose from $8.19B a year earlier.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brookfield Business Partners FFO of $1.59 (May 1)