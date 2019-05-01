Encore Wire down 4% post Q1 results

Encore Wire (WIRE -4.9% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 8% Y/Y to $314.7M, driven primarily by higher unit volumes.

Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, increased 13.5% Y/Y; and price of wire per copper pound sold decreased 5.9% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 27 bps to 13.1%; and operating margin improved by 20 bps to 5.2%.

Q1 EBITDA was $21.81M (+14.1% Y/Y); and margin improved by 40 bps to 6.9%.

SG&A expenses were $24.99M (+9.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 7.9% up by 10 bps.

Company had $178M cash at end of the quarter.

