Lydall -7% on Q1 earnings miss

Lydall (LDL -6.9% ) reports Q1 sales increase 14% to $218M, driven by Interface business acquisition; organic sales growth of 1.1% is led by 3.6% from Performance Materials segment.

Interface business was accretive to the Performance Materials segment's gross margin, but weakness in Interface's sealing products end markets, combined with lower gross margin from the Thermal Acoustical Solutions and the Technical Nonwovens segments, resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $21.8M, modestly above Q1 2018

Gross margin was 19.3%, down ~130bps ; operating margin was 4.2%, down 310bps

Generated cash generation from operations of over $14M, and was able to pay down $7M of outstanding borrowings.

For Q2, expects demand remain generally steady in Thermal Acoustical Solutions & Technical Nonwovens segments.

In the Performance Materials segment, anticipates stable conditions in filtration markets, but expects weakness to persist in the sealing products end markets.

